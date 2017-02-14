Cavaliers’ Kevin Love Out 6 Weeks Following Knee Surgery

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love will be out at least six weeks following knee surgery.

Love had the operation on his left knee Tuesday in New York. The Cavs said he will be sidelined approximately six weeks, which would have him returning by April 1. The playoffs start later that month.

The 28-year-old had complained of soreness and had swelling in his knee following Saturday’s win over Denver. Love is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, who are in Minnesota to play their second-to-last game before the All-Star break.

Love, who recently missed some games with back spasms, has been having his best season with Cleveland. Following two seasons of drama and trade rumors, he has blended in with stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Love’s absence will put further stress on Cleveland’s depth and could force general manager David Griffin to make a major move before the Feb. 23 trading deadline.

