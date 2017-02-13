The Latest: Prosecution Shows Aerial View Of Bundy Standoff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on trial in Las Vegas for six defendants accused of wielding weapons to stop a federal roundup of cattle near Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014 (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Jurors are getting a 2-mile overview of an armed standoff near Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014 as trial gets underway for six defendants accused of wielding weapons against federal agents.

An FBI agent told a U.S. District Court jury Monday that people on the ground probably didn’t know he was shooting video from a small plane circling at nearly 12,000 feet above.

The images show people in on foot and on horseback approach armed federal agents and Bureau of Land Management employees near cattle in corals in a dry river wash beneath an Interstate 15 overpass.

Defense attorneys are portraying the defendants as law-abiding citizens spurred by reports of scuffles between federal agents and Bundy family members to protest a government roundup of Bundy cattle.

7:15 a.m.

Witness testimony is beginning in Las Vegas for six defendants accused of taking up arms to stop a federal roundup of cattle near Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.

A U.S. District Court jury that heard opening statements Thursday returns to court Monday to begin hearing evidence.

A prosecutor last week described the defendants as lawbreaking gunmen who answered Bundy’s call to prevent federal Bureau of Land Management agents from seizing his cattle in a decades-long dispute over grazing rules and unpaid fees.

Defense attorneys portrayed the men as law-abiding citizens spurred by reports of scuffles between federal agents and Bundy family members to protest government heavy-handedness.

Cliven Bundy, two sons and two other accused leaders of the conspiracy are due for trial after the first trial concludes.

