Ohio Reports At Least 3 Child Deaths Amid Peak Flu Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say several children around Ohio have died of flu-related illnesses and hospitalizations continue to increase in the midst of what is typically peak time during flu season.

The Ohio Department of Health says more than 2,000 people have been hospitalized with flu-related illnesses this flu season, which usually last from October to May. The agency is urging Ohioans who haven’t received the flu vaccine to do so.

Ohio confirmed three flu-related child deaths in the past few weeks: a 6-year-old boy from Columbiana County, a 6-year-old girl in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County, and a 7-year-old girl in Fulton County.

A coroner separately reported another suspected flu-related death in Columbiana County involving a 7-year-old boy from East Liverpool who died Saturday.

At least 20 flu-related child deaths have been reported nationwide.

