Ohio Gas Prices Right Slightly But Remain Relatively Low

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio drivers continue to see some of the lowest gas prices in the nation.

A gallon of regular fuel in Ohio was averaging $2.12 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s a nickel more than last week and much higher than at this time last year, when the state average was just $1.55.

Ohio’s average remains below the national average, which was $2.28 for regular fuel on Monday, up a penny from a week earlier. A year ago, it was $1.70.

