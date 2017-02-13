More Upgrades Coming To Ohio State Airfield This Spring

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Construction on a new terminal and education building as part of a $20 million overhaul of Ohio State University’s airfield is expected to begin this May.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) the $13.4 million upgrade to Don Scott Field was one of several recently approved by Ohio State’s board of trustees.

Whiting-Turner will be the construction manager for the project. Moody Nolan is the design architect.

Work has already started on adding more hangar space to double the airport’s current 50-plane capacity. The airfield, now considered outdated, is located on the northwest side of Ohio’s capital city.

University officials say the large-scale renovation will help open travel to both Columbus and Ohio State.

A comprehensive 10-year plan for the airport is scheduled to be completed within 12 to 18 months.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company