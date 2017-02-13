MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Love’s Knee Injury ‘concerning’ For Cavs; 2nd Opinion Sought

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — The Cavaliers are concerned about All-Star forward Kevin Love’s injured left knee.

Love will miss Tuesday’s game at Minnesota — and possibly more games — with an injury that will require him to get a second opinion. Love complained of soreness and had swelling following Saturday’s 125-109 win over Denver and underwent an MRI on Sunday. The defending NBA champions haven’t disclosed results.

Following Monday’s practice, coach Tyronn Lue said he’s “definitely concerned” about Love, who recently missed games with back spasms. Lue said he doesn’t know if Love’s back and knee issues are related or if he’ll have to skip this weekend’s All-Star game.

Love’s injury complicates things for the Cavs, who seem to have found a rhythm following a 7-8 January. Cleveland has won five of six and leads the Eastern Conference by 2½ games over Boston.

Love is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company