Associated Press Boys State Basketball Poll

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points at right:

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 24. Tol. St. Francis 16. Cle. St. Ignatius 12.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 35. Wapakoneta 28. Parma Hts. Holy Name 15. Cin. Hughes 14.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 18. Brookville 18. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 12.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ft. Loramie 30. Portsmouth Clay 22. Russia 18. Sidney Fairlawn 17. Holgate 15. Old Fort 13.

