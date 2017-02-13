Akron Cites Savings As Massive Sewer Project Proceeds

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a $1.1 billion Akron water and sewer project is under budget as work that includes a massive underground tunnel continues.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports ( ) a drill will begin cutting a 27-foot circle this July for a tunnel just over a mile long.

The tunnel is a major component of the northeastern Ohio city’s project meant to limit overflows into local waterways. The cost is about $300 million below original estimates.

Engineers say none of the city’s estimated annual 742 million gallons of wastewater-rain mix will touch the Little Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) River by the project’s court-ordered completion in 2028.

The project will combine the new tunnel and other smaller tunnels with green components such as porous asphalt and wetlands.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company