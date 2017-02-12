Nuggets-Cavaliers, Box

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Chandler 6-15 1-1 13, Arthur 1-5 0-0 3, Jokic 9-18 8-10 27, Nelson 5-12 0-0 12, Harris 6-11 1-2 16, Hernangomez 1-6 2-2 4, Barton 3-11 4-4 12, O’Bryant 3-5 0-0 6, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Murray 5-11 3-3 16, Beasley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-97 19-22 109.

James 11-16 4-4 27, Love 5-11 3-4 16, Thompson 5-9 3-6 13, Irving 10-24 2-2 27, Liggins 3-4 2-2 9, Jefferson 1-4 2-2 4, Williams 2-3 2-2 7, Frye 3-4 0-0 8, Felder 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 6-9 0-0 14. Totals 46-84 18-22 125.

3-Point Goals_Denver 12-37 (Harris 3-5, Murray 3-7, Barton 2-4, Nelson 2-5, Jokic 1-2, Arthur 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Miller 0-2, Chandler 0-6), Cleveland 15-30 (Irving 5-11, Love 3-5, Frye 2-3, Korver 2-3, James 1-1, Williams 1-2, Liggins 1-2, Jefferson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 45 (Jokic 13), Cleveland 45 (Thompson 13). Assists_Denver 23 (Nelson 8), Cleveland 30 (James 12). Total Fouls_Denver 22, Cleveland 16. A_20,562 (20,562).

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company