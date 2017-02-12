Mitchell, Cooper Score 20 Each; No. 13 Ohio State Women Win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell and Shayla Cooper scored 20 points each and No. 13 Ohio State beat Iowa 88-81 on Sunday to extend the Buckeyes’ winning streak to eight.

Cooper added five assists and a team-high eight rebounds in the absence of leading rebounder and second-leading scorer Stephanie Mavunga, who injured her right foot in practice on Thursday and is out indefinitely. Sierra Calhoun added five 3-pointers and 19 points and Kiara Lewis 11 points for Ohio State (22-5, 12-1 Big Ten).

Ally Disterhoft scored 22 points, Megan Gustafson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double this season, Makenzie Meyer scored 16 and Kathleen Doyle had 11 points and six assists for Iowa (15-10, 6-6).

With the game tied with 3½ minutes to go, Mitchell scored six points and Lewis four in a 12-2 run for an 84-74 lead. Two free throws each for Mitchell and Cooper were enough to counter the Hawkeyes in the final minute.

The victory ensured the Buckeyes of a top-four seed and a double-bye for the conference tournament.

