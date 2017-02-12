LeBron, Irving Power Cavaliers Past Nuggets, 125-109

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each scored 27 points and combined for three 3-pointers in Cleveland’s long-range barrage in the third quarter that sent the Cavaliers to a 125-109 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

James added 12 assists in 32 minutes as the defending NBA champions won for the fifth time in six February games after going 7-8 in January.

Back from a four-game road trip, the Cavs didn’t find their range until after halftime, when they opened the third with an 18-0 run to take control.

Irving drained two 3s on consecutive possessions, Kevin Love hit two more and James dropped another in a span of 2:43 as Cleveland pulled away and improved to 23-5 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who played their third game in four nights.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company