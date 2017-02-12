Credit Card Skimming A Growing Problem In Butler County

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in a southwest Ohio county where gas stations have been hit repeatedly by card-skimming devices are getting more training to combat the growing crime.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports ( ) the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office has joined with the county auditor’s office in offering additional training so police can more easily identify illegal skimmer devices.

Police say nearly a dozen skimmers have been found at various gas stations throughout the county since November 2015. The small device stores sensitive cardholder data when motorists use their credit cards to pay at the pump.

A new training video, which cost $1,500 to produce, informs police on how to check for tampering at gas pumps.

County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser encourages officers to stop at gas stations as part of their routine patrols.

___

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News ,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company