Braves Acquire Brandon Phillips From Cardinals In Trade

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired three-time All-Star Brandon Phillips from the Cincinnati Reds for two pitchers.

The Braves traded left-hander Andrew McKirahan and minor league right-hander Carlos Portuondo on Sunday.

Phillips, a 35-year-old second baseman who has repeatedly blocked trades, is signed through the 2017 season.

Phillips has a .275 batting average with 334 doubles and 197 home runs in his 15 seasons in the majors. He is only 137 hits shy of 2,000 for his career.

Braves general manager John Coppolella calls Phillips a “Gold Glove-caliber defender” whom he hopes will add depth to the team’s offensive lineup.

Phillips graduated from Redan High School in Stone Mountain, Georgia, in 1999. He was drafted in the second round by the Montreal Expos. His debut came with the Cleveland Indians in 2002.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company