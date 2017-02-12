1 Finalist Left For Ohio University President

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Finalists for Ohio University president have narrowed the field on their own as the official decision for the post approaches.

Three of four finalists have withdrawn their candidacies, leaving former Texas Tech University President Duane Nellis as the only remaining candidate. Nellis also served as president of the University of Idaho.

The board of trustees plans to meet at the university’s Dublin campus to announce the next president on Feb. 22.

Current President Roderick McDavis plans to leave office Feb. 17. David Descutner will serve as interim president from Feb. 18 until June 30. He is a former dean and executive vice provost.

Established in 1804, Ohio University’s Athens campus has more than 23,000 students.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company