MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Wittenberg University In Ohio Names New President

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Wittenberg University in western Ohio has chosen an Oberlin College administrator as its new president.

The Board of Directors at Wittenberg announced Friday that Michael Frandsen has been selected to head the private liberal arts university of about 1,900 students in Springfield.

Frandsen is currently vice president for finance and administration at Oberlin College in northeast Ohio. He will begin his tenure at Wittenberg on July 1.

Laurie Joyner resigned as Wittenberg’s president in November 2015 shortly after announcing $6.5 million in cuts at the university.

Dick Helton has served as interim president at Wittenberg since January 2016.

Frandsen’s selection followed a six-month national search. He has been at Oberlin since July 2014 and previously served as interim president at Albion College in Michigan.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company