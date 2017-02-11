Wittenberg University In Ohio Names New President

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Wittenberg University in western Ohio has chosen an Oberlin College administrator as its new president.

The Board of Directors at Wittenberg announced Friday that Michael Frandsen has been selected to head the private liberal arts university of about 1,900 students in Springfield.

Frandsen is currently vice president for finance and administration at Oberlin College in northeast Ohio. He will begin his tenure at Wittenberg on July 1.

Laurie Joyner resigned as Wittenberg’s president in November 2015 shortly after announcing $6.5 million in cuts at the university.

Dick Helton has served as interim president at Wittenberg since January 2016.

Frandsen’s selection followed a six-month national search. He has been at Oberlin since July 2014 and previously served as interim president at Albion College in Michigan.

Comments

comments