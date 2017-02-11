Utomi Scores 19, Akron Has 18 3s, Beats E. Michigan 87-76

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Daniel Utomi made all five of his 3-point attempts to score a career-high 19 points, Isaiah Johnson added 17 and Akron defeated Eastern Michigan 87-76 on Friday night.

Kwan Cheatham Jr. had 14 points, Antino Jackson 13 and Jimond Ivey 12 and a team-best seven rebounds for the Zips (21-4, 11-1 Mid-American), who won their third straight.

Eastern Michigan had a 10-2 run grab the lead but Johnson’s layup with three seconds left put the Zips up 35-34 at halftime. Johnson opened the second half with a pair of free throws and the Zips never lost the lead.

Utomi and Cheatham had back-to-back 3-pointers to put the lead at double figures, 56-46 with 11:38 remaining. Seven straight points by Willie Mangum IV pulled EWU within nine with 5:15 to play but Utomi answered that with a 3.

Mangum finished with 22 points and James Thompson IV had 19 with 14 rebounds for Eastern Michigan (13-12, 5-7), which has lost four straight.

Akron shot 53 percent, making 18 of 34 3-pointers and was 15 of 19 from the line.

