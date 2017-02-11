MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Toledo Shoots 65 Percent In 78-58 Win Over Kent State

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jonathan Williams scored 21 points and tallied six assists, Steve Taylor Jr. added 20 points, and Toledo shot a season-high 65.2 percent from the field en route to a 78-58 win over Kent State on Saturday.

Williams made 7 of 10 from the field and Taylor 9 of 13, part of a Rockets effort that shot 79 percent in the first half (15 of 19), including 7 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Toledo (13-12, 6-6 Mid-American) led 44-34 at halftime and pushed its advantage to 16 (52-36) on Jordan Lauf’s layup with 15:35 remaining. Kent State scored six straight points to cut the deficit to 10, but two layups from Taylor and a 3-point play from Williams extended the lead to 17 and put the game out of reach.

Taylor added five assists and seven rebounds as Toledo totaled 24 assists on 30 field goals.

Jaylin Walker led Kent State (13-12, 5-7) with 13 points, Jimmy Hall added 10 and Adonis De La Rosa nine.

