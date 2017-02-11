Sharks-Flyers Sums

First Period_None. Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Haley (too many men on the ice), 0:39; Gudas, PHI, (roughing), 3:07; Gudas, PHI, served by Cousins, (roughing), 3:07; Haley, SJ, (roughing), 3:07; Ward, SJ, (hooking), 19:12.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Simmonds, PHI, (cross checking), 5:32.

Third Period_1, Philadelphia, Provorov 5 (Voracek, Macdonald), 6:22. 2, San Jose, Marleau 20 (Thornton, Labanc), 9:23 (pp). Penalties_Manning, PHI, (holding), 8:27; Martin, SJ, (tripping), 15:46.

Overtime_3, Philadelphia, Simmonds 23, 1:04. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 4-7-12-1_24. Philadelphia 14-6-13-2_35.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 6-3-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Philadelphia, Neuvirth 9-5-1 (24-23).

A_19,910 (19,537). T_2:36.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

