Schulte’s 15 Leads No. 18 DePaul Women Past Xavier 70-43

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brooke Schulte scored 15 points as No. 18 DePaul got off to a quick start and rolled to a 70-43 win over Xavier on Friday night.

Jacqui Grant added 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Blue Demons (21-5, 13-1 Big East), who won their fifth straight. Chante Stonewall had 11 points and Kelly Campbell 10 and Lauren Prochaska had a career-high 10 assists as DePaul had assists on 23 of 28 baskets.

After the Musketeers (11-13, 3-10) scored the first four points, DePaul reeled off the next 11, seven by Grant. The Blue Demons turned that into a 20-3 run. Scoring the last eight points of the second quarter, DePaul led 39-18 at the half.

Xavier made just 8 of 28 first-half shots, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range. It was much better in the second half when the Musketeers were 8 of 27.

Marquia Turner led Xavier with 16 points.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company