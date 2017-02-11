MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio, Feds Join Forces To Create Ex-offenders ID Card

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state of Ohio and the federal government have joined together to create an ID card for inmates leaving federal prison as a first step to obtaining valid identification.

Ex-offenders issued the card can exchange it for an Ohio ID or driver’s license at a local motor vehicle office.

The U.S. Offender Release Card will include an individual’s photo, legal name, date of birth, social security number and an expiration date.

The U.S. Justice Department said last year that providing such ID is critical to helping offenders re-enter society.

The card was jointly developed by the U.S. Probation Office for the southern half of Ohio including Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton, the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company