Ohio Daybook
Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Feb. 11.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.
Sunday, Feb. 12 6:00 PM University of Dayton hold Black History Month Mass – University of Dayton hold Black History Month Mass, to honor the contributions of African-Americans to the Catholic Church
Location: Immaculate Conception Chapel, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton
Contacts: Shawn Robinson University of Dayton Media srobinson@udayton.edu 1 937 229 3391
Monday, Feb. 13 10:00 AM Ohio Ethics Commission meeting
Location: William Green Building, 30 W. Spring St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich
Contacts: Susan Willeke Ohio Education and Communications Administrator Susan.Willeke@ethics.state.oh.us 1 614 466 7090
Monday, Feb. 13 6:00 PM UT host forum titled ‘Our Bodies, Ourselves in the Time of Trump’ – University of Toledo host third post-election forum, focusing on ‘Our Bodies, Ourselves in the Time of Trump’ and implications of repealing the Affordable Care Act
Location: Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo
Contacts: Christine Billau University of Toledo 1 419 530 2077
Monday, Feb. 13 6:00 PM Central Ohio Transit Authority hold NextGen public forum
Location: Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cota.com/ https://twitter.com/COTABus
Contacts: Lisa Myers COTA Public & Media Relations Manager MyersLM@cota.com 1 614 275 5938 1 330 607 6779
Monday, Feb. 13 Mid-American Conference hosts second annual Mental Health Summit – Mid-American Conference hosts second annual Mental Health Summit, to focus on student well-being. Speakers include University Hospitals’ Dr. Mayur Pandya, Central Michigan University student Evelyn Lorimer, and Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher
Location: Cleveland Renaissance Hotel, 24 Public Square, Cleveland, OH Cleveland mac-sports.com https://twitter.com/macsports
Contacts: Ken Mather Mid-American Conference Media & Public Relations 1 216 566 4622 x301
Monday, Feb. 13 – Tuesday, Feb. 14 Ohio State Board of Education meeting
Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation
Contacts: Meghan Wadsworth Ohio Department of Education Meghan.Wadsworth@education.ohio.gov 1 614 466 9514 Brittany Halpin Ohio Department of Education Brittany.Halpin@education.ohio.gov 1 614 728 5959
Monday, Feb. 13 Kroger Co: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco
Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations carin.fike@kroger.com 1 513 762 4969
Monday, Feb. 13 AFLAC: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck
Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations ir@aflac.com 1 706 596 3264
Monday, Feb. 13 DDR Corp: Q4 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp
Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications sschroeder@ddrc.com 1 216 755 5500
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio