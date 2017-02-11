MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

No. 21 Maryland Beats Ohio State 86-77 To End 2-game Skid

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan scored 19 points, fellow freshman Kevin Huerter added 18 and No. 21 Maryland beat Ohio State 86-77 on Saturday to end its first losing streak of the season.

Jaylen Brantley scored 11 points for the Terrapins, who bolted to a 9-0 lead and never trailed in completing a season sweep of the Buckeyes. The victory enabled Maryland (21-4, 9-3 Big Ten) to avoid its first three-game skid since 2012.

After defeating Ohio State on Jan. 31, Maryland lost to Purdue and Penn State to fall from first to third in the conference standings.

Marc Loving led the Buckeyes (15-11, 5-8) with 24 points and Jae-Sean Tate had 20.

