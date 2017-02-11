Mom Who Pleaded Guilty In Toddler’s Death To Get Hearing

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who pleaded guilty in the killing of her toddler more than three years ago but now says she’s innocent will get a hearing to make her case.

A judge in Toledo has set a March 1 hearing for Angela Steinfurth.

Steinfurth is serving 18 years to life after entering a type of guilty plea to murder under which she maintains her innocence but acknowledges prosecutors had evidence to convict her.

Prosecutors say she and her ex-boyfriend played a role in killing 18-month-old Elaina Steinfurth, whose remains were found in a garage.

But she now says she was denied access to evidence proving her innocence.

Her court-appointed attorney says he needs more time to see what options Steinfurth might have.

