Man Charged In Air Base Security Case In Ohio Pleads Guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of causing the evacuation of two buildings at an Ohio military base has pleaded guilty to federal charges including trespassing.

The Dayton Daily News ( ) reports Edward Novak also pleaded guilty Friday to operating a vehicle under the influence and disorderly conduct charges. A message left Friday at Novak’s attorney’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

Authorities said the Beavercreek man entered a secure building at the base near Dayton on Nov. 24, 2015, after driving past security-gate sentries, hindering base operations for hours. A prosecutor said Novak’s medical tests after he was detained detected methamphetamine.

The newspaper reports charges of assault, making false alarms, inducing panic, failure to comply with a lawful order, and fleeing and eluding a police officer were dropped.

No sentencing date was set.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments