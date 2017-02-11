MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ex-county Councilwoman Convicted Of Federal Bribery Charges

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal court jury has convicted a former Summit County councilwoman of six bribery related charges for accepting cash, campaign donations and home improvements from Akron-area businessmen.

Fifty-eight-year-old Tamela Lee, of Akron, was found guilty Friday in Cleveland of charges that included conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, obstruction of justice and lying to federal agents.

Federal prosecutors alleged Lee took cash and other services in exchange for helping obtain a bond for one of the businessmen’s criminal charges and aiding them in cutting through governmental red tape.

Lee’s public defender argued during the weeklong trial that Lee innocently sought help from friends while she was in need.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 26.

Three businessmen, who are related, previously pleaded guilty in the case.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company