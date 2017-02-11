Boscov’s Chairman Albert Boscov Dies At 87

READING, Pa. (AP) — The chairman of a century-old department store chain has died. Albert Boscov was 87.

Boscov’s CEO and vice chairman Jim Boscov said in a statement that his uncle died Friday of cancer at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania, “surrounded by his loving wife and three daughters.”

Albert Boscov was credited with driving the growth of the business established by his father in 1914 to sales in excess of $1 billion and employing more than 7,500 people.

The Reading-based chain’s website lists stores in Pennsylvania and six other states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.

Albert Boscov announced Feb. 1 that he had terminal pancreatic cancer. He said he wanted 2017 to be “our best possible year” and wished co-workers good luck, saying “I love you all.”

Stores were open as usual on Saturday.

