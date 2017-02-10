Wright State Beats Milwaukee 76-65 Behind Alstork, Benzinger

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mark Alstork scored 22 points, Grant Benzinger had 21 points and a tied a career high with 19 rebounds, and Wright State beat Milwaukee 76-65 on Thursday night.

Benzinger was 7 of 10 from the floor, including 5 of 6 from distance, as the Raiders shot 49.1 percent and hit 12 3-pointers.

Wright State had a 30-27 lead at halftime with seven points apiece from Steven Davis and Benzinger and six by Alstork. The Raiders started the second half on a 14-5 spurt, capped by Steven Davis’s basket for a 44-32 lead.

Davis added 14 points and Mike La Tulip chipped in 11 for Wright State (16-9, 7-5 Horizon League).

Brock Stull made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Milwaukee (8-18, 4-9). Cody Wichmann added three 3s and 18 points.

Stull’s three-quarter court shot rimmed out at the halftime buzzer.

