Thursday’s Scores
Albany Alexander 71, Pomeroy Meigs 28
Archbold 61, Liberty Center 33
Athens 52, Wellston 34
Bellevue 72, Vermilion 31
Bluffton 69, Ada 41
Castalia Margaretta 85, Tol. Bowsher 30
Chillicothe Huntington 84, Williamsport Westfall 61
Chillicothe Unioto 61, Chillicothe Zane Trace 41
Cornerstone Christian 65, Garfield Hts. 51
Corning Miller 51, Stewart Federal Hocking 31
Delphos Jefferson 64, Paulding 45
Delta 50, Bryan 29
Dola Hardin Northern 42, Fostoria St. Wendelin 39
Edon 47, Tol. Maumee Valley 31
Elmore Woodmore 39, Bloomdale Elmwood 36
Fayetteville-Perry 66, Leesburg Fairfield 63
Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, N. Baltimore 26
Gallipolis Gallia 54, Portsmouth 33
Hamler Patrick Henry 44, Metamora Evergreen 40
Holgate 54, Defiance Ayersville 43
Johnstown-Monroe 48, Cols. Beechcroft 30
Kenton 50, Elida 38
Kidron Cent. Christian 61, Kingsway Christian 21
Lima Bath 48, Lima Shawnee 31
Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 58
Lisbon David Anderson 71, McDonald 40
Lynchburg-Clay 80, Manchester 28
Magnolia Sandy Valley 58, Strasburg-Franklin 35
McArthur Vinton County 48, Bidwell River Valley 39
McComb 49, Vanlue 31
Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Bellville Clear Fork 10
Minford 60, Waverly 32
Minster 55, New Knoxville 26
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66, Arcadia 41
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 71, New Middletown Spring. 29
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 68, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39
Napoleon 28, Sylvania Northview 26
New Boston Glenwood 53, Beaver Eastern 34
Notre Dame Academy 71, Tol. St. Ursula 27
Oak Hill 47, S. Webster 41
Oregon Clay 59, Lima Sr. 49
Patriot Preparatory Academy 55, Cols. School for Girls 41
Piketon 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 57
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51, Newton Local 46
Portsmouth Clay 60, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 57
Proctorville Fairland 42, Chesapeake 37
Racine Southern 45, Crown City S. Gallia 35
Russia 45, Ft. Loramie 30
Sardinia Eastern Brown 96, W. Union 30
Seaman N. Adams 50, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 31
Southeastern 69, Frankfort Adena 41
Spencerville 49, Convoy Crestview 40
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 57, Lockland 52
St. Marys Memorial 52, Defiance 49
Swanton 53, Wauseon 45
Tol. Cent. Cath. 38, Findlay 37
Tol. Whitmer 61, Fremont Ross 30
Ursuline Academy 59, Villa Maria, Pa. 50
Versailles 68, St. Henry 45
Windham 44, Newbury 28
Wooster 68, Ashland 41
Youngs. Mooney 55, Canfield S. Range 53, OT
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. Pandora-Gilboa, ppd. to Feb 13.
Coldwater vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd. to Feb 11.
Leipsic vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd. to Feb 11.
Maria Stein Marion Local vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd. to Feb 13.
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Wapakoneta, ppd. to Feb 18.
Rockford Parkway vs. New Bremen, ppd. to Feb 13.
Van Buren vs. Arlington, ppd. to Feb 14.
Van Wert vs. Celina, ppd.
Waynesfield-Goshen vs. Botkins, ppd.
Lisbon Beaver vs. Morgantown, W.Va., ppd.
Rayland Buckeye vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ppd. to Feb 15.
Bellaire vs. Beverly Ft. Frye, ppd. to Feb 15.
Magnolia, W.Va. vs. Caldwell, ppd. to Feb 13.
Martins Ferry vs. Cambridge, ppd. to Feb 15.
Paden City, W.Va. vs. Bellaire St. John, ppd. to Feb 14.
Sarahsville Shenandoah vs. Cameron, W.Va., ppd. to Feb 10.
Weir, W.Va. vs. Barnesville, ppd. to Feb 10.