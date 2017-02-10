Thursday’s Scores

Albany Alexander 71, Pomeroy Meigs 28

Archbold 61, Liberty Center 33

Athens 52, Wellston 34

Bellevue 72, Vermilion 31

Bluffton 69, Ada 41

Castalia Margaretta 85, Tol. Bowsher 30

Chillicothe Huntington 84, Williamsport Westfall 61

Chillicothe Unioto 61, Chillicothe Zane Trace 41

Cornerstone Christian 65, Garfield Hts. 51

Corning Miller 51, Stewart Federal Hocking 31

Delphos Jefferson 64, Paulding 45

Delta 50, Bryan 29

Dola Hardin Northern 42, Fostoria St. Wendelin 39

Edon 47, Tol. Maumee Valley 31

Elmore Woodmore 39, Bloomdale Elmwood 36

Fayetteville-Perry 66, Leesburg Fairfield 63

Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, N. Baltimore 26

Gallipolis Gallia 54, Portsmouth 33

Hamler Patrick Henry 44, Metamora Evergreen 40

Holgate 54, Defiance Ayersville 43

Johnstown-Monroe 48, Cols. Beechcroft 30

Kenton 50, Elida 38

Kidron Cent. Christian 61, Kingsway Christian 21

Lima Bath 48, Lima Shawnee 31

Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 58

Lisbon David Anderson 71, McDonald 40

Lynchburg-Clay 80, Manchester 28

Magnolia Sandy Valley 58, Strasburg-Franklin 35

McArthur Vinton County 48, Bidwell River Valley 39

McComb 49, Vanlue 31

Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Bellville Clear Fork 10

Minford 60, Waverly 32

Minster 55, New Knoxville 26

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66, Arcadia 41

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 71, New Middletown Spring. 29

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 68, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39

Napoleon 28, Sylvania Northview 26

New Boston Glenwood 53, Beaver Eastern 34

Notre Dame Academy 71, Tol. St. Ursula 27

Oak Hill 47, S. Webster 41

Oregon Clay 59, Lima Sr. 49

Patriot Preparatory Academy 55, Cols. School for Girls 41

Piketon 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 57

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51, Newton Local 46

Portsmouth Clay 60, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 57

Proctorville Fairland 42, Chesapeake 37

Racine Southern 45, Crown City S. Gallia 35

Russia 45, Ft. Loramie 30

Sardinia Eastern Brown 96, W. Union 30

Seaman N. Adams 50, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 31

Southeastern 69, Frankfort Adena 41

Spencerville 49, Convoy Crestview 40

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 57, Lockland 52

St. Marys Memorial 52, Defiance 49

Swanton 53, Wauseon 45

Tol. Cent. Cath. 38, Findlay 37

Tol. Whitmer 61, Fremont Ross 30

Ursuline Academy 59, Villa Maria, Pa. 50

Versailles 68, St. Henry 45

Windham 44, Newbury 28

Wooster 68, Ashland 41

Youngs. Mooney 55, Canfield S. Range 53, OT

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. Pandora-Gilboa, ppd. to Feb 13.

Coldwater vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd. to Feb 11.

Leipsic vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd. to Feb 11.

Maria Stein Marion Local vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd. to Feb 13.

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Wapakoneta, ppd. to Feb 18.

Rockford Parkway vs. New Bremen, ppd. to Feb 13.

Van Buren vs. Arlington, ppd. to Feb 14.

Van Wert vs. Celina, ppd.

Waynesfield-Goshen vs. Botkins, ppd.

Lisbon Beaver vs. Morgantown, W.Va., ppd.

Rayland Buckeye vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ppd. to Feb 15.

Bellaire vs. Beverly Ft. Frye, ppd. to Feb 15.

Magnolia, W.Va. vs. Caldwell, ppd. to Feb 13.

Martins Ferry vs. Cambridge, ppd. to Feb 15.

Paden City, W.Va. vs. Bellaire St. John, ppd. to Feb 14.

Sarahsville Shenandoah vs. Cameron, W.Va., ppd. to Feb 10.

Weir, W.Va. vs. Barnesville, ppd. to Feb 10.

