Penguins-Avalanche Sums

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kessel 18 (Cullen), 4:01. Penalties_Goloubef, COL, (cross checking), 9:42; Colorado bench, served by Iginla (too many men on the ice), 12:40; Cole, PIT, (roughing), 15:14; Colborne, COL, (roughing), 15:14.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 16 (Schultz, Kessel), 3:50 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 17 (Schultz), 18:38. Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (holding), 3:37; Fehr, PIT, (holding), 7:40.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Landeskog 10 (Rantanen, Mackinnon), 16:44 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Kunitz 8 (Cullen), 19:23. Penalties_Dumoulin, PIT, (delay of game), 12:54; Hornqvist, PIT, (tripping), 16:31.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-13-6_30. Colorado 13-5-10_28.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; Colorado 1 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 20-6-2 (28 shots-27 saves). Colorado, Pickard 9-15-1 (29-26).

A_16,777 (18,007). T_2:24.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Trent Knorr.

