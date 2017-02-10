Ohio Congressman Becomes Brigadier General In National Guard

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A congressman who serves as a colonel in the Ohio Army National Guard is being promoted to brigadier general.

U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers’ Friday promotion comes after a more than 30-year career in the National Guard. Officials say Stivers is one of the highest-ranking National Guard members to simultaneously serve as a member of Congress

The Republican from Columbus serves Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, representing residents of a dozen counties in southern and central Ohio.

The National Guard says he served the United States overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar and Djibouti. Stivers was awarded the Bronze Star for leadership throughout the deployment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company