Kent State Football Player Cleared Of Kidnapping, Assault

KENT, Ohio (AP) — A Kent State University football player accused of harassing an ex-girlfriend has been found not guilty of kidnapping and felonious assault charges but faces other charges.

Star defender Nate Holley, a senior, was suspended from the team in November after being arrested. A Portage County jury acquitted him Thursday.

He still faces charges of intimidation and menacing by stalking. He has pleaded not guilty to those counts.

Holley’s attorney says he is pleased with the acquittal this week, but declined to comment on the other charges.

Holley was the Golden Flashes’ top defensive player last season. He was an all-Mid-American Conference selection at safety and was leading the nation with 8.9 solo tackles per game when he was suspended.

