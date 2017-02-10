Goodyear To Pay $1.75M After 4 Deaths At Virginia Factory

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia say Goodyear will pay $1.75 million to settle workplace health and safety violations found in inspections after four deaths at its Danville tire plant.

The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry announced the penalties Friday. The department says it has agreed to a settlement with Goodyear and the United Steelworkers, which represents plant employees.

Four workers died on the job over the course of a year at the plant, which manufactures aviation and specialty tires. State inspectors found more than 100 violations.

The labor department says the Akron, Ohio-based company will pay $1 million to the state. The other $750,000 will be used for safety improvements.

The plant is the city’s largest employer with around 2,200 workers.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company