Family: Man Fatally Shot By Ohio Deputy Was Unarmed

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

GENEVA, Ohio (AP) — Relatives say a 26-year-old man wasn’t armed when he was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about the unwanted man at a northeast Ohio home.

Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County Sheriff William Johnson says Vincent Palma, of Geneva, charged at a deputy and ignored commands to stop before the Wednesday shooting. Johnson says the deputy tried to stop Palma with a stun gun and a baton and fired warning shots into the ground before shooting him.

One of Palma’s aunts, Sharon Regal, tells The Star-Beacon that Palma had a temper but didn’t have a gun or other weapon.

Johnson wouldn’t confirm whether Palma was armed or how many times he was shot, saying those questions will be answered once the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation finishes its review.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company