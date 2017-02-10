Amid Opioid Crisis, Ohio Panel Urges K-12 Drug Education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio panel says students from kindergarten to 12th grade should be taught about the dangers of drug use, and schools should have to report how they’re meeting requirements for educational efforts to prevent drug abuse.

Those are among 15 recommendations shared Friday by a committee created last August to study the issue in the midst of the opioid epidemic. State leaders say prevention efforts are key to fighting that crisis.

The panel also recommends that schools incorporate substance-abuse education in courses other than health, partner with law enforcement on prevention efforts, and support before- and after-school programs that promote learning and healthy habits.

The attorney general says the report is being shared with the governor, lawmakers and school officials in hopes that they’ll help support and implement the recommendations.

