Amid Opiod Crisis, Ohio Panel Studies Drug Education Efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio panel created to study how students are educated about the dangers of drug use amid the growing opiod epidemic is ready to share its recommendations.

State legislative leaders and the attorney general announced the committee last August, saying that educational efforts to prevent drug abuse are an important part of addressing the opiod crisis. They plan to share the panel’s recommendations Friday.

Its members included lawmakers and educators, as well as representatives from law enforcement, the health care community and state agencies. They have held meetings and talked with folks around Ohio to learn more about existing drug education in schools, how to best provide it in an age-appropriate way for all grade levels, and how abuse prevention efforts could be strengthened.

Comments

comments