MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sheriff: Ohio Deputy Fatally Shot Man Charging At Him

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

GENEVA, Ohio (AP) — A northern Ohio sheriff says a 26-year-old man charged at a deputy and ignored commands to stop before he was shot and killed.

Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County Sheriff William Johnson says the deputy tried to stop the man with a stun gun and his baton and fired several warning shots into the ground before shooting him.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office in Cleveland identified the man as Vincent Palma of Geneva.

A statement released Thursday by the sheriff’s office didn’t say whether Palma was armed.

The shooting Wednesday and the circumstances that led to it are under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The sheriff says the deputy was called to the home near Geneva to respond to a call about an unwanted man at the residence.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company