MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sheriff: Brother, 18, Charged With Raping His Half-siblings

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are accusing an 18-year-old of raping three of his half-siblings who are under the age of 10.

The Summit County sheriff’s office says deputies arrested the teen Wednesday and charged him with three counts of rape.

They say he was one of nine children living with their parents in a home near Akron when the children were removed in January during an investigation into the family.

A sheriff’s office spokesman say they began looking into what was going on inside the Coventry Township home after getting complaints about neglect, sexual assaults and deplorable living conditions.

The children ranged in age from teens to a newborn.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are possible.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company