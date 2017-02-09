Ohio University Plans To Choose Next President Feb. 22

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio University board of trustees plans to choose the school’s 21st president in a Feb. 22 vote.

The board will meet at the Athens-based university’s Dublin campus. A search narrowed the field to four finalists, and one of those dropped out this week.

That left Pam Benoit, who is the executive vice president and provost of Ohio University; former University of New Mexico President Robert Frank, and former Texas Tech University President Duane Nellis.

Current President Roderick McDavis plans to leave office Feb. 17, with David Descutner serving as interim president from Feb. 18 until June 30. He is a former dean and executive vice provost.

Established in 1804, Ohio University’s Athens campus has more than 23,000 students.

