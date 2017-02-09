No Credible Threat Found After American Flight Diverted

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A threat that caused an American Airlines flight to be diverted to St. Louis has been deemed not credible by law enforcement, though the incident prompted an FBI investigation and use of bomb-sniffing dogs.

Flight 534 left Columbus, Ohio, and was heading for Phoenix when it landed at Lambert Airport at 8:14 a.m. Thursday. The FBI says the pilot decided to divert the plane, but spokeswoman Rebecca Wu declined to say what specifically led to that decision.

The 113 passengers and five crew members were taken by bus to the terminal while dogs examined the plane and baggage. Wu says there was no credible threat.

An airline spokesman says that during the delay, a minor mechanical problem was discovered and resolved. The plane left St. Louis around 3 p.m.

Comments

comments