MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Dies After Shooting By Deputy Called To Ohio Home

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

GENEVA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old man has died after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a disturbance at a northeast Ohio home.

Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County Sheriff William Johnson said the deputy was called to the home near Geneva on Wednesday afternoon. Johnson’s office didn’t immediately release further details about what happened but said it expected to share more information on Thursday.

The shooting and the circumstances that led to it are under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office in Cleveland says the wounded Geneva man was ultimately taken to a Cleveland hospital, where he died later Wednesday.

The deputy wasn’t hurt.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company