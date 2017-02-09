Judge Tells Ohio Village To Pay Back $3 Million In Tickets

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A judge in Ohio says a village must pay back all $3 million paid by drivers for speeding citations from automated traffic cameras.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports ( ) Butler County Judge Michael Oster issued his ruling Wednesday, saying the money was unjust enrichment of New Miami. A judge ruled in 2014 that the village’s camera enforcement was unconstitutional.

The ruling is the latest round in appeals and disputes in the case, and the village has said it will continue to challenge the rule.

The village cited nearly 45,000 people in 15 months.

Its officers now use hand-held cameras to comply with state law requiring that an officer be present when camera enforcement is used.

A challenge by cities to that law is before the Ohio Supreme Court.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company