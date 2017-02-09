MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ex-Pilot Executive Wants To Throw Out Statement To Agents

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former vice president of the truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam wants a judge to throw out statements he made to federal investigators.

Scott “Scooter” Wombold is among eight former Pilot Flying J executives charged with conspiracy to defraud trucking company customers.

A Wednesday court filing says Wombold was working as the vice president of national accounts for Pilot when investigators descended on the Knoxville offices in 2013 and ordered everyone to step away from their computers and raise their hands above their heads.

Wombold argues he wasn’t informed of his right to remain silent as agents questioned him for two hours while not allowing him to use his phone.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company