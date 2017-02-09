County Seeks DOJ Review Of Ohio Jail Amid Civil Rights Cases

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Commissioners in the Ohio county that includes Dayton are asking the U.S. Department of Justice for a civil rights investigation of the county jail following allegations of inmates being mistreated.

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners says that seven civil cases are pending over alleged misconduct or civil rights violations, and that the sheriff declined to work with the board on a plan to address concerns.

Sheriff Phil Plummer vigorously defended jail employees on Wednesday. He says they do an excellent job of managing a “difficult population” that includes murderers, rapists and other criminals.

The board’s president says commissioners can’t comment on pending cases but feel more action is warranted to address the concerns. The commissioners say a federal investigation is needed to determine whether corrective action is necessary.

