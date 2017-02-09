Cavs Sign Forward Derrick Williams To 10-day Contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — Derrick Williams will get a chance to impact the NBA champions.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, Williams signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have been looking for roster help as they defend their title. Williams, who was recently waived by Miami, could play Thursday night when the Cavs visit Oklahoma City.

Williams was selected six years ago by Minnesota after the Cavaliers picked Kyrie Irving first. Williams, who has played for five other teams, could be signed by Cleveland for the remainder of the season if he contributes.

He averaged 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 15.1 minutes in 25 games for the Heat, who released him on Tuesday. The 6-foot-8 Williams can play on the wing and he gives the Cavs some size and depth in their front court. Cleveland has been looking to add a big man since center Chris Andersen sustained a season-ending knee injury in December.

The Cavs would also like to add a backup point guard and could do so before the Feb. 23 trading deadline. It’s possible the Cavs will wait until after the deadline to see if any players have their contracts bought out around the league.

Cleveland recently held tryouts for several veteran point guards and forward Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day deal with Minnesota.

Despite outside drama and persistent trade rumors involving Kevin Love, the Cavs have won four straight and seem to have regrouped following a 7-8 January. Following Wednesday’s win at Indiana, coach Tyronn Lue said it’s possible he’ll rest Love, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving against the Thunder.

