Bluiett Leads No. 24 Xavier To 72-61 Win Over DePaul

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Bluiett scored 20 points, and No. 24 Xavier overcame its sloppy passing and pulled away to its fourth straight victory, 72-61 over DePaul on Wednesday night.

The Musketeers (18-6, 8-3 Big East) kept it close with 19 turnovers, a symptom of their lack of depth at point guard. RaShid Gaston dominated the closing minutes of the first half as Xavier finally gained control. Gaston tied his season high with 14 points overall.

DePaul (8-16, 1-10) trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half as it lost its seventh straight. Freshman Brandon Cyrus led the Blue Demons with a career-high 18 points.

Xavier got the early lead by making 3s — 5 of 7 to open the game — and then went inside for dunks in the final 3 minutes of the first half. Gaston had nine points during a closing 12-5 spurt that put the Musketeers in control 41-34 at the break.

