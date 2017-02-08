Wyoming Company Hopes To Connect Entrepreneurs To Investors

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A new company founded in Wyoming hopes to connect the state’s entrepreneurs with investors.

The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports ( ) that the company, Breakthrough 307, says it has launched its first investment fund thanks to 21 Wyoming investors whose backgrounds range from ranching to medicine to finance.

Each investor contributes $100,000 to a fund and the total of $2.1 million will be used to invest in startup companies.

Breakthrough 307 hopes to help promising companies get their start and to diversify the Wyoming economy.

Charles Walsh, one of the founders and leaders of Breakthrough 307, says he developed two similar programs several years ago in Ohio and both have been successful.

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
