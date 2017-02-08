UConn Women Get 98th Straight Win, 96-49 Over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Napheesa Collier made all of her 10 shots while piling up 24 points, and top-ranked UConn rolled to a 96-49 victory over Cincinnati on Tuesday night that moved the Huskies within arm’s reach of the NCAA’s first triple-digit winning streak.

UConn’s 98th straight win was a blend of its hallmark balance and persistence. The Huskies (23-0, 11-0 American Athletic) made quick work of former UConn star Jamelle Elliott’s team, pulling ahead 49-22 at halftime with three players in double figures already.

And now, they’re two wins away from becoming the first team to roll off 100 in a row.

The Huskies improved to 17-0 all-time against Cincinnati (14-9, 5-5), led by their former star and assistant coach. Elliott remains close friends with UConn’s Geno Auriemma. They go out to dinner the night before their annual games and talk about everything except what’s coming up.

Collier helped UConn take control right away, making all of her seven shots in the first half. She had a jumper and a three-point play during a 20-0 run. Collier also had 12 rebounds in 29 minutes overall. Katie Lou Samuelson added 20 points.

Shanice Johnson led Cincinnati with 20 points.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: While the Huskies close in on 100 wins, Auriemma passed C. Vivian Stringer of Rutgers for fourth on the career wins list with 978.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats’ last six losses against UConn have been by 65, 60, 59, 62, 54 and 47 points.

UP NEXT

The Huskies continue their pursuit of No. 100 when they host SMU on Saturday. They could reach the mark at Gampel Pavilion on Monday against No. 6 South Carolina.

The Bearcats play at Houston on Saturday. They beat the Cougars 85-64 on Jan. 7 at home, part of a five-game winning streak.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

