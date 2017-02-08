Ex-sheriff Asks Ohio High Court To Hear His Corruption Case

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former southern Ohio sheriff imprisoned for public corruption is appealing to the state’s high court.

Former Athens County sheriff Patrick Kelly was accused of pocketing cash by selling county vehicles to a salvage yard and spending public money on clothes and meals. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

His attorney unsuccessfully argued that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Kelly on several charges, including theft. A state appeals court upheld Kelly’s convictions last year.

Now he’s asking the Ohio Supreme Court to consider his case, arguing that there isn’t sufficient evidence to support his convictions for perjury and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. He also alleges that the trial court improperly instructed jurors and that the appeals court wrongly allowed for that.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company