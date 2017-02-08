Cleveland State Hires New Athletic Director Michael Thomas

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State has hired Michael Thomas as its new athletic director.

Thomas was the AD at Illinois from 2011-2015. While he was at the school, the Fighting Illini won a national championship and claimed four Big Ten titles in one year. He also helped raise $165 million in donations over four years and launched an arena renovation.

At Cleveland State, Thomas, who also oversaw Cincinnati’s athletic department from 2005-011, will manage operations for the school’s 18 Division I sports. He will start at CSU on March 1.

Thomas replaces John Parry, who announced his retirement late last year.

Before he was at Cincinnati, Thomas was Akon’s athletic director from 2000-05.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company