Troy Officials Oppose Medical Marijuana Measure Again

TROY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city has rejected a medical marijuana ordinance for the second time.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2ljqOel) that the Troy City Council defeated a measure to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in a 4-3 vote on Monday night. Three dispensaries would have been granted rights to operate near Interstate 75 if the ordinance passed.

The ordinance also would have outlined a ban on cultivating and processing medical marijuana in Troy.

Officials have placed a moratorium on medical marijuana operations while the council examines regulatory options.

